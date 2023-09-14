Apple TV+ unveils trailer for ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ starring Brie Larson

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for “Lessons in Chemistry,” the highly anticipated, eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the bestselling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through November 24, 2023.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

“Lessons in Chemistry” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) executive produces alongside Larson, and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films. Sarah Adina Smith (“Hanna,” “Looking for Alaska”) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 376 wins and 1,568 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.