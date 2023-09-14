Apple offers more ways than ever to order and finance new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch lineups

Starting tomorrow, September 15, customers can pre-order Apple’s new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models and choose from a number of financing, delivery, and pickup options offered only in Apple Retail.

Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of the iPhone 15 lineup. Until 9 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 14, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their new iPhone 15 model, selecting their preferred payment method, and leaving the product in their shopping bag — so they’re only a click away to place their order once pre-orders open at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 15.

By shopping directly at Apple, customers can take advantage of great carrier deals and get iPhone 15 for as low as $0 per month when they trade in iPhone 11 or later with select U.S. carriers. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, visit apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) — the perfect companions to iPhone — are already available to order. Along with the iPhone 15 lineup, these new products will be available beginning Friday, September 22.

Apple Retail Services

Whether online, in-store, or in the Apple Store app, Apple Retail offers an incredible experience for customers to get connected with expert team members, find the product that best suits their needs, and learn how to get the most out of their products.

All the choice. Customers can connect with an Apple Retail team member for a Shop with a Specialist session online, over video, or at their local Apple Store, and receive personalized advice on buying and setting up a new device.

Customers can also express their style by engraving their device with a mix of emoji, text, and numbers, offered for free only at apple.com for iPad, AirTag, AirPods, and Apple Pencil. The Apple Watch Studio, available on the Apple Store Online, gives customers the opportunity to choose their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is uniquely their own.

All the ways to buy. By shopping directly at Apple, customers can upgrade to the new iPhone 15 lineup and get great carrier deals and a range of affordable financing options. Apple Specialists can also help customers activate their new iPhone with select U.S. carriers right in the Apple Store, ensuring a seamless customer experience from purchase through setup.

Through the Apple Trade In program, customers can choose between a credit toward an upgrade, or an Apple Gift Card they can use anytime on apple.com or at their local Apple Store. As always, if the device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free as part of the company’s commitment to the environment. Along with electronic products, Apple Trade In also lets you recycle batteries and charging cables at an Apple Store location and on apple.com for free.

When customers shop at Apple using Apple Card, they can pay monthly at 0 percent APR for their new iPhone, Apple Watch, and eligible accessories when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments and they’ll get 3 percent Daily Cash back — all upfront.

All the delivery and pickup methods. Easy Pay Online Ordering is an exciting offering that allows customers to purchase both available Apple products and inventory not in stock in-store and have them shipped to their home all in one transaction. Through this feature, customers can now seamlessly choose to ship or take home what’s available today at their local Apple Store, while the remaining items in their order get delivered at a later date.

From the comfort of their homes, after making a purchase online or in the Apple Store app, customers can also choose to pick up their products in-store or opt for delivery, with free next-day delivery available in many locations.

All the support. Apple team members offer exceptional care and are ready to help customers set up their new device — including safely and securely transferring data and activating a cellular plan — both in-store and online.

Apple is also offering a new and updated range of free Today at Apple sessions, including Photography on iPhone and Get Active with Apple Watch, that will offer more ways to learn and get the most out of Apple products. Learn more at apple.com/today.

MacDailyNews Take: Still rocking an iPhone 12 and/or Apple Watch Series 5 or earlier? Now’s the time!

‎

