China: No, we have not banned Apple iPhones

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China has not issued a ban on the purchase and use of Apple iPhones or other foreign phone brands, in response to media reports that said some government agencies and firms had told staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work.

Reuters:

“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple’s,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing when asked about the reports. Reuters recently reported that China had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.

The Wall Street Journal reported on September 6 that China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees.

MacDailyNews Take: This information comes after the price of Apple was manipulated and the company shed some $200 billion in value, of course.

As always, take the irrational AAPL discounts when they arise. – MacDailyNews, September 7, 2023

As we’ve long said, Wall Street is a game: play it well or don’t play it at all. – MacDailyNews, March 20, 2007

