China: No, we have not banned Apple iPhones

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China has not issued a ban on the purchase and use of Apple iPhones or other foreign phone brands, in response to media reports that said some government agencies and firms had told staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work.
“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple’s,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing when asked about the reports.
Reuters recently reported that China had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.
The Wall Street Journal reported on September 6 that China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees.
MacDailyNews Take: This information comes after the price of Apple was manipulated and the company shed some $200 billion in value, of course.
As always, take the irrational AAPL discounts when they arise. – MacDailyNews, September 7, 2023
As we’ve long said, Wall Street is a game: play it well or don’t play it at all. – MacDailyNews, March 20, 2007
4 Comments
GGPing: “OK, I admit it. We just released that dictum to temporarily push AAPL down so my friends and I could capitalize on the lower stock price we knew that this type of fear mongering would cause ”.
China confirmed
Well, based on Apple’s Wonderlust event yesterday, there’s no reason Apple should be a $3 trillion company. So one way or another their valuation got adjusted. All that Apple truly promoted yesterday was ‘mother nature’. Horrible.
Yes every valuable company must blow my mind constantly or it’s clearly garbage