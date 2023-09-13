Chinese titanium producers expect boost from Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro models

Titanium producers in China are predicting a surge in demand for the lightweight metal after Apple released new iPhone 15 Pro models featuring a strong titanium frame.

Reuters:

Production of the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro, unveiled on Tuesday, will lift demand for titanium by between 3% and 4% this year, or by as much as 10,000 tons, said Zhao Wei, information director at the Titanium Zirconium Hafnium branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA).

China accounts for more than 60% of the 240,000 metric tons of titanium and titanium alloys produced globally each year, according to the CNIA.

Apple’s use of titanium, rather than a stainless steel shell, could trigger additional demand too, with other companies likely to follow its lead, Zhao and other market participants said.

“Following Apple’s lead, there will be other brands starting to use titanium alloys in their products, creating a bright spot for demand growth of the metal,” said Zhao.

Titanium has already been used in small volumes in Apple watches, but a contract to supply production of the new iPhone model is significantly larger than before, said a supplier who declined to be identified citing confidentiality.