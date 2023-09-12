Major Apple supplier TSMC to invest up to $100 million in Arm Holdings’ IPO

Major Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will invest up to $100 million in chip designer Arm Holdings Plc’s initial public share offering (IPO), it said on Tuesday.

Reuters:

SoftBank Group’s Arm Holdings, which launched the roadshow last week, aims to raise up to $4.87 billion in its U.S. IPO, according to a regulatory filing.

Arm has already signed up other major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Samsung Electronics.

TSMC’s Chairman Mark Liu said last week that “Arm is an important element of our ecosystem, our technology and our customers’ ecosystem. We want it to be successful, we want it to be healthy. That’s the bottom line.”