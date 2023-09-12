Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event expected to reveal titanium iPhones with advanced cameras

Apple on Tuesday at its “Wonderlust” special media event is expected to unveil new versions of its iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, with major upgrades to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro models, especially to the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone Pro models will feature a new design with a brushed titanium frame, a faster A17 chip, and, on the Pro Max, a new camera system with a periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities. The new iPhones will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers.

The lower-end iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will get Apple’s quite capable A16 chip from last year’s Pro phones and will also gain some of the Pro features, such as the Dynamic Island interface, a significant improvement over the static “notch” design kludge.

The Apple Watch line will receive a notable performance boost, with the new models getting more powerful processors. Apple is also expected to unveil a version of its AirPods Pro Charging Case that uses USB-C.

Here are some of the key highlights of the new products:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max:

• Titanium frame

• A17 chip

• Periscope lens for improved zoom (exclusive to the Pro Max model)

• USB-C charging

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus:

• A16 chip

• Dynamic Island interface

Apple Watch Series 9:

• More powerful processor

• New health features

AirPods Pro Charging Case with USB-C:

• Faster charging

In an eco push, Apple is also rumored to be replacing its leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with other materials.

MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we’ll begin live coverage of Apple’s special media event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT – just check our homepage around 8am PDT / 11am EDT for the link.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.