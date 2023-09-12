Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event expected to reveal titanium iPhones with advanced cameras

Apple on Tuesday at its “Wonderlust” special media event is expected to unveil new versions of its iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, with major upgrades to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro models, especially to the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone Pro models will feature a new design with a brushed titanium frame, a faster A17 chip, and, on the Pro Max, a new camera system with a periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities. The new iPhones will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers.
The lower-end iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will get Apple’s quite capable A16 chip from last year’s Pro phones and will also gain some of the Pro features, such as the Dynamic Island interface, a significant improvement over the static “notch” design kludge.
The Apple Watch line will receive a notable performance boost, with the new models getting more powerful processors. Apple is also expected to unveil a version of its AirPods Pro Charging Case that uses USB-C.
Here are some of the key highlights of the new products:
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max:
• Titanium frame
• A17 chip
• Periscope lens for improved zoom (exclusive to the Pro Max model)
• USB-C charging
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus:
• A16 chip
• Dynamic Island interface
Apple Watch Series 9:
• More powerful processor
• New health features
AirPods Pro Charging Case with USB-C:
• Faster charging
In an eco push, Apple is also rumored to be replacing its leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with other materials.
MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we’ll begin live coverage of Apple’s special media event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT – just check our homepage around 8am PDT / 11am EDT for the link.
13 Comments
In what way is leather not “sustainable?” It is as natural and self renewing as possible.
Cows aren’t good for the environment. Look it up. Cow ranching eats up rainforest, consumes vast amounts of food (far more per pound of meat than chicken, for example), and their gas arguably contributes greatly to Climate Warming since methane is the worst gas of all for keeping in heat. Every little bit helps. Admit it, you don’t have an Apple leather case do you? So it’s not that big of a deal.
There are more humans than cows.
So why don’t TrippyJoe and the Dems just add an amendment to their proposed mandatory mask and vaccine laws: Make farting illegal. Or hire China to make A95 masks – for the ass.
There are an estimated 1 billion cows. Because they eat grass they are exuding methane on levels far beyond humans or any others. But it has more to do with the damage to the environment caused by having that many cattle. As I said, you could look it up if you’d like to be informed on the matter.
Wrong on all counts my friend.
-there’s plenty of available land, rainforests can be preserved
-the “food” they consume is grass and part of the natural ecosystem (unlike destructive monocrop farming that produces all your vegetables$
-methane is insignificant, even if you believe in AGW; it’s absorption spectrum overlaps with the largest greenhouse gas (h2o), and it’s half life in the atmosphere is only 8-9years anyway
-co2 + heat is good for the environment (that’s why they pump co2 into greenhouses and why there more biodiversity and biodensity at the equator)
HIGO must stand for “Here I Go Off-the deep-end-again”
I’m issuing a simultaneous Fraud & Moron Alert here for him/her
If iPhone 15 Pro Max looks like those familiar rumor renders, it won’t have the rumored “periscope” camera. Unless the already huge camera bump becomes even larger and thicker, a periscope camera must use full thickness of iPhone and NOT overlap internally with edge-to-edge screen. So my wild prediction is a completely new additional model WITH periscope camera, the iPhone Ultra. Watch Ultra was released as separate model, and there was recent rumor that Apple will release iPhone 15 Pro Max AND separate even higher-end iPhone Ultra.
In keeping with “rugged” style, screen NOT edge-to-edge along top and bottom. Periscope camera located in that volume above screen, along top edge, using full iPhone thickness. The user-facing camera and Face ID sensors also fit there. Therefore, no need for the screen notch/holes and rounded-corners compromises. The extra volume along bottom hold better built-in speakers and microphone, and/or allow bigger battery. Super-rugged styling aligns with Watch Ultra, easier to securely grip (and not mistakenly touch screen) thanks to narrow “handles” along top/bottom of casing.
This is an exciting rumor! I like the idea. To clarify, are you saying it would have black bands on the front at the top and bottom? That would be a huge step backward looks-wise. Why couldn’t the periscope be behind the screen? The screen isn’t that thick. If there’s no battery or chips in there, wouldn’t there be enough room? Maybe this is why it’s only suspected to be a 6x zoom instead of 10x or more—because there’s less space because of the screen. Not shooting down your idea, just thinking it through. I love the idea of a Ultra Phone. Could you imagine an iPhone that you actually didn’t need a case for? That would be a revelation. Make it out of Liquidmetal and you’ve got a winner!
“Periscope” means there’s at least one mirror. So the thickness needed is width of 48MP sensor. Internet search says size is 9.8 x 7.3 mm. So the camera bump thickness would need to be about a full cm or more including screen component. Why not add narrow “handles” above and below screen instead, put all optical camera parts there? Remember iPhone 8 Plus with two cameras across top (not down side), super thin with barely a camera bump. “Ultra” is supposed to be serious and rugged… Yes, an iPhone that needs no case. And edge-to-edge screen (with camera hole/notch) is no longer a big deal like it was for iPhone X. It’s copied already. Time to Think Different again.
Tim, I’ll bet your Bentley car, and your Gulfstream Private jet both have leather seats! And your jet uses up 1000 gallons of oil-based fuel every hour.
Or are you going to have all the leather ripped out and redone in eco-weave?
When calculating all the $$, man hours, and technology developments spent on fighting a climate hoax rather than on feeding the poor, getting low cost nuclear or clean fossil energy to under developed regions, and improving technology to deliver food and energy, one realizes the greatest threat to the planet and mankind are those genuflecting at the altar of climate change.
Well written DlvdM! You have a grasp on actual reality rather than the “feelings,” fake reality of those climate “crying wolf” fools.
One volcanic eruption puts out more crap in the atmosphere than all the cows in the world, and industrial gas releases (except maybe for the ChiComms many thousands of coal mines and coal-burning industries) so give it a rest you ill-informed climate fools. Only gov’t $$ recipients believe your nonsense. And, there’s not a damned thing anyone can do about the volcanoes. 🤣