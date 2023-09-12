MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s “Wonderlust” special event today, Tuesday, September 12th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.
Apple’s event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!
You can watch the event live right here:
Live notes from Apple’s “Wonderlust” special event in reverse chronological order:
• End of event
• Cook reviews today’s announcements
• Reminder: iPhone SE starts at just $429
• iCloud+ offers 6TB and 12TB storage options
• Available: September 22nd
• Order: This Friday, September 15th
• Up to %1000 off with trade in of iPhone 11 Pro or newers
• iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199 (256GB)
• iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999
• iPhone 15 Pro can now capture spatial 3D videos for Apple Vision Pro
• Supports ACES for filmmakers
• USB-3 cable offer much faster transfer speeds – shoot from iPhone directly to Mac; shoot video directly to external drive 4K60 ProRes
• Macro photography
• Unmatched OIS autofocus
• iPhone 15 Pro Max: 5X optical Telephoto camera (120mm focal length)
• iPhone 15 Pro: 3X optical Telephoto camera
• Improved Smart HDR
• 2X better low light performance
• 24 MM, 28 MM, and 35 MM focal lengths
• 24MP photos
• Main camera can capture unbelievable detail
• 48MP Main camera – larger sensor
• Pro camera system: Equivalent to having 7 camera lens in your pocket
• High level gaming performance: Welcome to the next level of mobile gaming
• Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
• Mesh shading
• Pro class GPU: 6-core design; up to 20% faster for peak perfomance
• Brand new GPU: Biggest redesign in the history of Apple GPUs
• New USB-3 capable controller
• Neural Engine now up to 2X as fast as A16 Bionic
• Fastest smartphone ever; challenges even high-end desktop PCs
• 2 high-performance cores
• 6-core CPU
• 19 billion transistors
• Industry’s first 3nm chip
• Powered by Apple’s all-new A17 Pro SoC
• Standby stays on persistently
• Always-On Display
• Extreme Dynamic Range
• ProMotion
• Dynamic Island
• Assign your own uses to the Action button
• Mute switch now becomes the Action button
• 100% recycled aluminum substructure
• Apple-designed coatings: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
• 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max
• 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro
• Ceramic Shield
• New contoured edges; thinnest bezel ever
• Lightest Pro models ever
• The most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure
• iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max now in brushed Grade 5 titanium case (same alloy used on the Mars rover)
• Up to $800 off (iPhone 11 or newer) in the U.S. via carrier partners
• iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899
• iPhone 15 starts at $799
• “Finewoven” cases replace leather
• iPhone 15 continues use of MagSafe
• AirPods Pro Charging Case and EarPods get USB-C
• USB-C comes to iPhone 15 (no mention of EU forcing this change)
• Satellite services free for two years with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
• Apple intros Roadside Assistance via satellite; launching in US with AAA; AAA members get it as part of their membership
• Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite coming to Spain and Switzerland this month
• Machine Learning dramatically improves voice calls
• iPhone 15 connectivity: Ultra-wideband second-gen (just like the new Apple Watches); precision finding
• iPhone 15: A16 Bionic
• iPhone 15 makes it easy to take great-looking photos and videos every day
• Advance Computational Photography
• Smart HDR improved
• Focus and Depth Control – switch focus after photo has been taken
• Portrait Mode can be captured automatically; works with dogs and cats
• Next generation Portrait Mode
• Sensor-shift OIS
• 2X telephone option – optical quality (like having a third camera)
• Incredible image quality and double the resolution
• New camera system: 48MP main camera
• 75% recycled aluminum
• Ceramic Shield – built to last
• Texture matte finish
• 6.1-inch for iPhone 15; 6.7-inch for iPhone 15 Plus
• Super Retina XDR OLED display offers thinner borders, Dolby Vision, peak HDR brightness hits 1,600 nits; up to 2,000 nits in bright sun
• All-new design: Dynamic Island comes to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
• iPhone 15 video being shown
• Cook: “Now, let’s talk about iPhone”
• Available Sept. 22nd
• Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 – $799
• Apple Watch SE 2 – $249
• Apple Watch Ultra 2 features 95% recycled titanium (“Carbon Neutral” with Alpine Loop or Trail Loop)
• Great for running, cycling, diving, etc.
• Modular Ultra offers myriad complications – the most ever
• 3,000 nits display – the brightest display Apple has ever created
• Ultra 2 features S9 and U2 chips
• The most advanced Apple Watch
• Apple Watch Ultra 2
• Nike bands use recycled materials
• Hermes bands will now be woven or rubber
• Apple “Finewoven” is Apple’s leather replacement – feels like suede
• Apple will no longer use leather in any Apple product including Watch bands
• Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple’s first “carbon neutral” product
• Smaller packaging for Apple Watch Series 9
• Apple Watch Series 9 charging, Apple will match expected energy use by investing in renewable energy worldwide
• All Apple Watch manufacturing powered by 100% clean electricity
• Sport Loop band now made with 82% recycled yarn
• 100% recycled cobalt in the battery
• 100% recycled aluminum and more
• Apple Watch Series 9 maximizes recycled materials
• Apple VP Lisa Jackson continues with environmental commitment review
• Mother Nature says, “Good.”
• Review of Apple’s environmental initiatives
• Phasing out leather in iPhone cases
• Mother Nature (Octavia Spencer) visits Apple to talk “carbon footprint”
• Double Tap video being shown; available next month
• New Apple Watch Series 9 gesture: Double Tap – just tap your index finger and thumb together twice on Watch hand to answer a call, end a call
• Edge-to-edge Always-On Retina Display – 2,000 Nits
• Apple Watch close to HomePod – media suggestions automatically appear
• Precision finding of iPhone via Apple Watch
• Name Drop shares contact info among Watch users
• Siri can now access Health data
• Siri Dictation is up to 25% more accurate
• 4 Core Neural Engine, up to 2X as fast as previous S8
• 60% more CPU transistors
• Apple S9 SIP is the most powerful Watch chip, yet
• Apple Watch Series 9 introduced
• Jeff Williams: Apple Watch
• Big news of the day: Apple Watch and iPhone
• “Response to Apple Vision Pro has been amazing” – Cook
• Cook covers Apple Vision Pro features
• Cook reviews recent Mac updates
• Apple CEO Tim Cook begins his pre-taped presentation
• Cases being shown that prove Apple Watch saves lives
• Apple Watch promotional video being played
• Apple’s “Wonderlust” pre-taped videostream begins
How cringy their environmental cultism is.
I stopped watching as soon as that virtue signaling drivel came on.
It’s over the top. Loved how they had some idiot speaking about how wonderful they are for the environment while standing in front of a large beautiful area destroyed by silly solar panels. They’re cultists doing their rituals to appease their gods.
Look in the mirror. See the cultist. Politics over science. There’s a hat for that, you know.
The environmental stuff was cringe. Although.. it looked like Tim was cringing right along with us.. They weren’t happy and cheerful about it, they were afraid of ‘mother nature’. (I.e. afraid of not getting good ESG scores, which we all know are BS: Exon has a better ESG score than Tesla, for example). It also seemed significant that they made a point to say “quality carbon offsets” that actually rebuild habitats (vs planting a few trees that are left to die, or worse, carbon sequestration).
Given the extent to which the globalist communist technocrats have institutionalized carbon reduction, I’m not sure I’d do things much differently if I were Tim. That said, getting rid of leather seems way over the line, particularly since it’s much more hygienic than the plastics they replaced it with. The recycled bits bands are so garish and ugly, it’s almost as if Apple is making a mockery of it; ugly af bands that are there to check off a box to placate the neurotic nutjobs that have bought into the establishment-promoted farce that CO2 is somehow bad for the planet.
Is Apple going to be coming out with a special model that is capable of capturing the skin tones of non-noncaucasian persons?
Too many boring diversity, climate and insignificant people on screen. Can’t stand any longer Tim’s Apple agenda. All the same “woke” messages, year after year. “And now back to Tim…”
Only bigots use the word “woke,” time for you to wake up to reality.
You’re right. The people who invented the word and the movement are the bigots.
auramac, you are right, “woke” is not right. Best would be “fucking idiot” as it is 100% accurate.
The depth of Libturd stupidity is staggering.
They are catering to a worldwide audience, not just a North American and European one.
Rightly or wrongly, all those choices are made for one reason alone:
More sales.
Exactly right. I focus on the technology and ignore the rest. Plenty of work to do during those bits. Relax.
Upsetting with no mention of the operating systems and if some features will work across other generations like 1st ultra