Apple’s iPhone 15 will be its least expensive since 2007’s original iPhone

The rumors expect prices for Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to remain unchanged from those of the iPhone 14 line: $799 and $899 respectively. That means, in the face of historic inflation, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 will be the most affordable base model since the original 3.5-inch iPhone was released in 2007.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices are expected to climb higher in select markets.

While the price increases for the iPhone Pro have gotten a lot of attention, the perhaps more remarkable story is the lack of price increases for the base iPhone during a period of high inflation. If the rumors are true, the iPhone 15 will have the same starting price as the iPhone 12, released in 2020, despite the fact the U.S. has experienced 18% inflation since then according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s inflation calculator. It is typical for Apple to go three or four years without increasing its retail prices, but in the past that has occurred in a low inflation environment. We decided to take a look at the inflation-adjusted price of every iPhone. What we found is that if the rumors are true: • The iPhone 15 will be the most affordable base model since the original iPhone was released in 2007.

• The iPhone 15 Plus will be the most affordable large iPhone ever.

• Despite the fact the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will see their prices increase this year, the overall trend for Apple’s premium phones is that they are getting cheaper in inflation-adjusted terms.



MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers, rejoice, you got the best Pro iPhone prices ever!

