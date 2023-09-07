U.S. congressman: CCP government iPhone ban aims to quash Apple’s China market access

A wider ban imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on China state employees from using Apple’s iPhones is seeking to limit a Western company’s market access, the chairman of the U.S. House panel on China told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters:

“This is textbook Chinese Communist Party (CCP) behavior – promote PRC (People’s Republic of China) national champions in telecommunications, and slowly squeeze western companies’ market access,” U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher said in an emailed statement. “American tech companies seeking to cozy up to the CCP must realize the clock is ticking,” added Gallagher… China in recent weeks has widened curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff in at least three ministries and government bodies to stop using their Apple mobile phones at work

MacDailyNews Take: $200 billion in market value lopped off in two days. That seems rational. (smirk)

‎

Dare we hope for some sub-$170 AAPL action before Apple unveils the all-new iPhone 15 family in five days? Please, please, please!!!

‎

Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. – Warren Buffett

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.