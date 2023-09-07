Apple said to be spending ‘millions of dollars a day’ on generative AI to supercharge Siri

According to a report from The Information, Apple is spending “millions of dollars a day” on a generative AI.
The company has been coy about even mentioning AI, but reporting from Bloomberg in July revealed “Apple GPT,” its own large language model, that was being used internally…
According to the report, multiple teams are focused on AI, and there’s a 16-member unit called “Foundational Models” devoted to conversational AI. The unit is helmed by Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, who came from Google to revamp Siri.
[M]uch of Apple’s investment in conversational AI has to do with Siri. According to the report, Apple is planning to give Siri the ability to automate complex tasks… “The new capability is related to Apple’s Shortcuts app, which lets users manually program a series of actions using different apps and is expected to be released alongside a new version of the iPhone’s operating system next year,” said The Information.
MacDailyNews Take: Poor, neglected, pitifully stupid Siri could certainly use some supercharging.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
5 Comments
Siri AND autocorrect are both embarrassingly lacking in adequate intelligence. Come on Apple. I keep patiently waiting? Not even incremental improvements along the way to a level it deserves to be?
And, “auto-suggest” on top of autocorrect…in this sector Apple seems on par with circa Gateway Computers. The frequency of experiencing this deficiency is astounding and adding shame is the 100% record of finding THE answer with Goog. Anecdotally, the millions spent/day on Siri–to this day–seems like a $$ hole.
I hope Apple sticks with its policy of not claiming AI in any form. The Apple presenters during the WWDC never mentioned AI as it’s not real in any form no matter who claims otherwise. There has never been, and likely will not be for a decade or more, any verified passing of the singularity.
At WWDC Apple presenters explicitly and properly did mention machine learning (ML) and other technologies in use today and which Apple is using and pushing forward in significant ways.
For God sakes, let’s hope so. They should be spending billions a day. All these years and Siri is god awful.
Apple has the best platforms for AI, and that’s going to increase with spatial computing. Not just for interacting with the device, but for building virtual environments and populating mixed reality environments.