Apple said to be spending ‘millions of dollars a day’ on generative AI to supercharge Siri

According to a report from The Information, Apple is spending “millions of dollars a day” on a generative AI.

Cecily Mauran for Mashable:

The company has been coy about even mentioning AI, but reporting from Bloomberg in July revealed “Apple GPT,” its own large language model, that was being used internally…

According to the report, multiple teams are focused on AI, and there’s a 16-member unit called “Foundational Models” devoted to conversational AI. The unit is helmed by Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, who came from Google to revamp Siri.

[M]uch of Apple’s investment in conversational AI has to do with Siri. According to the report, Apple is planning to give Siri the ability to automate complex tasks… “The new capability is related to Apple’s Shortcuts app, which lets users manually program a series of actions using different apps and is expected to be released alongside a new version of the iPhone’s operating system next year,” said The Information.