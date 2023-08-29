Apple expects its most expensive flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) to be top seller

Apple is very optimistic about the selling point of the periscope lens, which is only available in iPhone 15 Ultra (née Pro Max), according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive iPhone, [will account] for 35–40% of iPhone 15 series shipments, the highest share. iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments in 2H24 also [will grow] 10–20% YoY compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period. It means Apple is optimistic about the selling point of the periscope, which is only available in iPhone 15 Pro Max. Thanks to iPhone 16 Pro’s adoption of periscope camera, it is estimated that the shipment of iPhone periscope lenses will increase by 70% YoY in 2H24. Largan is the exclusive supplier of iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens and is also Huawei’s main supplier of periscope lenses (more than 60% of the shipment allocation). The unit price of the periscope is high, about 3–4 times or more than the general high-end 7P lens. Largan will benefit from Apple and Huawei’s active adoption strategy of the periscope.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will be clearly delineating the marked superiority of its flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (or Pro Max or whatever marketing will officially call it) over the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup and iPhone buyers will respond very well to Apple’s differentiation strategy!

