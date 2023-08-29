Apple looks to two Chinese firms to replace Sony as Vision Pro micro-OLED supplier

1 Comment

Apple is considering switching micro-OLED display production for future versions of its Vision Pro headset from Sony to Chinese manufacturers BOE and SeeYa, The Information reports.

Apple Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays — more than a 4K TV for each eye — and the brand-new R1 chip, for a virtually lag-free, real-time view of the world.
Apple Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays — more than a 4K TV for each eye — and the brand-new R1 chip, for a virtually lag-free, real-time view of the world.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Sony, the current supplier of micro-OLED displays for Vision Pro, has apparently shown reservations about expanding its production capabilities for the components amid Apple’s effort to ramp up mass production of the headset. Chinese technology firms BOE Technology and SeeYa Technology, on the other hand, are showing significant commitment to the technology, supported by local government initiatives. Apple is currently testing displays from these two suppliers for both a next-generation Vision Pro model and a future low-cost mixed-reality headset device.

If BOE and SeeYa can meet Apple’s rigorous quality standards, there is the potential for them to outright replace Sony as the principal Vision Pro display supplier in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: Maybe Apple’s flirtations will prod Sony into action.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,