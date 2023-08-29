It’s official: Apple to hold special media event on September 12th

It’s official: Apple on Tuesday announced that it will host a fall media event on September 12th at 10:00 am PDY / 1:00 pm EDT.

The event will be pre-taped and streamed and also, like last year, include an in-person component.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s expected that Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

