What’s new in iOS 17 beta 7

As Apple closes in on the end of iOS 17 beta testing, users are seeing fewer new features in the beta updates and more small refinements and bug fixes.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Phone App: With this beta, the end call button when the keypad is fully expanded is located at the bottom middle of the iPhone’s display, rather than at the right as it was positioned in prior betas. Silent Mode Haptic Feedback: In ‌iOS 17‌ beta 6, there was a bug that removed the haptic feedback that is meant to signal when the mute switch is activated and the phone is silenced. In beta 7, the haptic feedback is back, plus the vibration has changed slightly. The haptic feedback vibrations last just a bit longer, making them easier to notice.

MacDailyNews Take: We expect iOS 17 to be released to the public in mid-September, right around three weeks from now!

