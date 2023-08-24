Apple reverses opposition, endorses California bill on ‘right to repair’

Apple has reversed its opposition to the right to repair bill, Senate Bill 244, and is now urging the California legislature to pass it.

Apple in November 2021 announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Since April 2022, Self Service Repair has given anyone with experience repairing electronic devices access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

California Senate Bill 244 would require manufacturers to allow customers to fix their own devices and to provide tools and parts for repairs.

Apple said it supports the bill because it includes safeguards for user safety and security, as well as for intellectual property.

“We support “SB 244″ because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property,” Apple said in the letter.

MacDailyNews Note: Self Service Repair is intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. If you are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices, Self Service Repair provides you with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals to perform your own out-of-warranty repair. More info here.

