Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Apple, publish proposal to striking writers

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which includes Apple Studios, today released extensive details of its August 11th proposal to the Writers Guild which recognizes the foundational role writers play in the industry and underscores the companies’ commitment to ending the strike.

This new package substantially improves upon the AMPTP’s prior proposals. The comprehensive package also features first-of-their-kind offers for writers, including unprecedented terms in the areas of Generative Artificial Intelligence, data transparency and minimum staffing.

AMPTP member companies include the major motion picture studios (including Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros.), the principal broadcast television networks (including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon, certain cable television networks, and other independent film and television production companies.

Carol Lombardini, President of the AMPTP, said in a statement, “Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing. We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.”

Highlights of the comprehensive package are:

• Significantly higher compensation

o This is the highest wage increase for the WGA in 35 years: a compounded 13% increase over the three-year contract, with an increase of 5% in year one; 4% in year two; and 3.5% in year three.

o On top of wage increases, a 15% increase in minimum weekly rates for Article 14 writers (other than Story Editors or Executive Story Editors) in the first year of the agreement with further general wage increases in the second and third years of the agreement. This would take a writer from:

– $9,888/week to $11,371/week for guarantees of up to 9 weeks;

– $8,240/week to $9,476/week for guarantees of 10-19 weeks; and

– $7,412/ week to $8,524/week for guarantees of 20-29 weeks (all are 15%

increases)

• High Budget SVOD Residual Increases

o Total worldwide (domestic and foreign) residuals would increase from $72,067 to

$87,546 per episode for 3 exhibition years.

• A new structure to train writers to become the showrunners of tomorrow, by guaranteeing the length of employment and requiring that at least two mid-level writers, chosen by the Showrunner, be assigned to production.

o The AMPTP is committed to allowing the Showrunner to select at least two mid-level writers to be assigned to production who are each guaranteed at least 20 weeks of employment (unless the production period is shorter).

• A new compensation structure for development rooms

o Writers will be guaranteed a minimum of 10 weeks of employment and, for Article 14 writers (other than Story Editors or Executive Story Editors), the week-to-week rate of pay will increase by 43.8% over the current rate, raising the rate from $9,888 per week to $14,214 per week.

• Landmark protections for writers surrounding the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI)

o Written material produced by GAI will not be considered literary material.

o A writer will not be disadvantaged if any part of the script is based on GAI-produced material, so that the writer’s compensation, credit and separated rights will not be affected by the use of GAI-produced material.

• Increased data transparency to reflect that the internet has changed the dynamics of the entertainment business

o For the first time, viewership data in the form of quarterly confidential reports is to be provided to the WGA that will include total SVOD view hours per title. This increased transparency will enable the WGA to develop proposals to restructure the current SVOD residual regime in the future.

In a statement, the AMPTP member companies say they “are committed to reaching an equitable agreement to return the industry to what it does best: creating the TV shows and movies that inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.”

Since 1982, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has been the trade association responsible for negotiating virtually all industry-wide guild and union contracts, including those with American Federation of Musicians (AFM); Directors Guild of America (DGA); International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW); Laborers Local 724; Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA); Teamsters, Local #399; and Writers Guild of America (WGA) among others.

The AMPTP, the entertainment industry’s official collective bargaining representative, negotiates 58 industry-wide collective bargaining agreements on behalf of hundreds of motion picture and television producers.

The full details of the AMPTP member companies’ new proposal, presented to the WGA on August 11th, are provided in the appendix here.

