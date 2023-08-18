It’s been six years since Apple delivered the revolutionary, secure Face ID with iPhone X in 2017, but it’s never made its way to Macs (despite the pointless, ridiculous, just plain awful, and, now, with Dynamic Island (better), anachronistic Inelegant Kludge™ (notch) infecting Apple’s MacBook lines).

Alan Martin for Evening Standard:

For some reason, the facial authentication hardware has yet to be adopted by the company’s MacBook line. But that looks as if it could change soon, with a new patent outlining how Apple would introduce the technology to its laptop and desktop computers. The patent, catchily titled Light Recognition Module for Determining a User of a Computing Device, outlines the nuts and bolts. And while the words “Face ID” don’t show up once, it is essentially the same result: you can prove your identity with your face, rather than a password or fingerprint. The patent describes the system as using a “light pattern recognition module that may be incorporated within a computing device”. It would be neatly tucked into a “notch, a circle, an ellipse, a polygonal shape, a series of polygonal shapes, a curvilinear shape or the like”.

MacDailyNews Take: Who wants Face ID on Macs (and, at least, finally give the MacBooks’ abjectly stupid notch a raison d’être)?

Behold the Apple exec who approved polluting the Mac baselessly with iPhone’s notch, Apple’s most inelegant design decision ever (yes, including the hockey puck mouse):



