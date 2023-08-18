Apple Original Films’ ‘Fingernails’ premieres November 3rd on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has unveiled the release date for its romantic drama and Toronto International Film Festival selection, “Fingernails,” and unveiled new images from the feature film starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson.

Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.

“Fingernails” is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed “Apples.”

“Fingernails” is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis, and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, “Fingernails” is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, and Alison Cohen, alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

