Barstool Sports: Dystopian Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’ is the best new show of the year

Apple TV+ in June announced a season two renewal for “Silo,” the acclaimed, world-building drama based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the eighth episode of “Silo” premieres this Friday on Apple TV+.

Since its global premiere on May 5, “Silo” was quickly hailed as a “riveting and equally star-studded,” “must-watch” series and “simply transcendent sci-fi TV.” Barstool Sports today calls “Silo” the best new show of the year.

Week-to-week, the series drives growing viewership and, in addition to quickly reaching Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, has landed acclaim for its “rich and compelling” world-building elements, as well as the “incredible” performance by Ferguson, who “brings an understated gravitas” to the lead role.

Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports:

Apple TV+ strikes again! “Silo” kicks off as some of the citizens start poking around and asking some questions they probably shouldn’t be asking – and the mystery unravels from there. It’s kinda like “Snowpiercer” meets “10 Cloverfield Lane” with hints of the “Hunger Games” and “Star Wars” universes mixed in, and despite it being a television show and not a movie, it never really feels corny/low budget. The acting is great – aside from Common, who’s a bit meh – the mystery we dig into is fascinating, the show isn’t afraid to kill off seemingly major players, and they actually deliver on some payoffs! Apple TV+ has some seriously awesome shows at this point; they’re making that $5/month worthwhile. “Severence” and “Shrinking” are both really worth your time. Plus, we’ll always have that first season of “Ted Lasso.”

