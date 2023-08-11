SPACE reviews Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air: ‘The best the MacBook Air has ever been’

Apple in June introduced the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

Lloyd Coombes for SPACE:

On the left side, you’ll find a MagSafe port and two USB-C ports, while the right side just has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The keyboard is just as good as Apple’s recent efforts have been, and the trackpad remains best in class. It was surprising not to see speaker grilles on either side of the keyboard, but the improved audio output is actually within the hinge, Apple’s engineers used the extra space afforded by the larger footprint to add speakers, fixing one of the 13-inch’s very few flaws. You’re here for the display, though, and it won’t disappoint unless you’re used to the Liquid Retina XDR panel on the MacBook Pro. Still, that’s more in terms of sheer contrast than anything else, and the 2880×1864 resolution is plenty sharp. The MacBook Air is using the same M2 chip as its 13-inch sibling, but it remains an impressive feat of engineering that it can power through so many simple and complex tasks, and still offer all-day battery life. The MacBook Air M2’s 15-inch version is likely to sell like hotcakes with its mix of excellent design, power-efficient performance and larger display. It’s the best the MacBook Air has ever been and is likely to become the most popular model around. While the 13-inch is excellent, the larger display makes it possible to get more done, particularly in terms of multitasking. It remains a modern marvel thanks to its combination of portability, power and excellent battery life.

MacDailyNews Take: Shockingly, SPACE likes more space. 🙂

Add another review to the pile of, uh, stellar reviews for Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air!

