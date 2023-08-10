Apple supplier LG purchases multiple microLED patents for Apple Watch Ultra displays

In a move that could help it produce the displays for Apple’s rumored next-gen MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra, Apple supplier LG Display has reportedly purchased multiple patents related to the new display technology.

The Elec reports that the patents purchased from a Taiwanese company have to do with the “transfer printing process” in MicroLED, as well as MicroLED technologies related to stacking, touch control sensing, AR, VR, and HUD.

The transfer printing process is said to be one of the most challenging aspects of the technology because the process involves planting chips that are a few micrometers (μm) to several dozen nanometers in size into their correct positions.

LG’s purchase of the microLED patents is said to be a reflection of its willingness to improve the profitability of microLED production. LG is already constructing a small production line to supply Apple with microLED displays destined for an Apple Watch model. Opening in the second half of 2024, the facility will reportedly supply microLED backplanes and assemble Apple’s displays.

Information shared in April by display analyst Ross Young suggested that an ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ with microLED display would launch in the second half of 2025 at the earliest…