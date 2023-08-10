iPhone’s Emergency SOS via satellite saves family from deadly Maui wildfires

Apple’s groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is credited with saving a family from the deadly Maui wildfires this week. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite for a more 360-degree approach to sharing critical information with emergency services, family, and friends. This game-changing service allows Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centers — to connect to even more users in emergency situations, and requires no additional software or protocols to enable communications. Users will be connected directly to emergency services that are equipped to receive text messages, or to relay centers with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact PSAPs that cannot receive text messages on the user’s behalf.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

As shared by Michael J. Miraflor on X, his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were in a vehicle when the wildfires “suddenly erupted around them.” There were five people inside a white van, but none of them could call for help as there was no cell phone service in that area. But luckily, one of the people in the van had an iPhone 14, and that made all the difference in them being able to be rescued from that fire. “Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives,” said Miraflor.

My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives. pic.twitter.com/PpxNwTGOAf — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) August 10, 2023

In a screenshot shared by Miraflor, we can see how the information was sent to a relay center. The iPhone owner reported that the fire was “all around” them and that their vision was blocked. The iPhone automatically shared the user’s location with the relay center and emergency contacts. When the relay center received all the details, a specialist confirmed that the fire department had been informed about the situation and that first responders were on their way. The family was successfully rescued from the forest fire about 30 minutes after requesting for help.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPhone’s Emergency SOS via satellite service saves lives.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.