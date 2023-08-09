Apple plans move the ‘End Call’ button in Phone app on iPhone

In beta versions of iOS 17, Apple has moved the “End Call” button away from the center of the screen to the lower right-hand corner.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple’s iOS 17 will include one of the biggest revamps to the iPhone’s phone app in years. The newly updated Phone app included with the software update adds real-time voicemail transcriptions, “contact posters” so users can choose the photo that shows up when they dial another person’s iPhone and an updated user interface with a bolder font. But one tweak will require longtime iPhone users to retrain their muscle memory. In beta versions of iOS 17, Apple has moved the “End Call” button. It’s now moved to the lower right-hand corner, instead of centered in the bottom third of the screen. Where the red button is on iOS 16 lands between two buttons in iOS 17: one that turns the call into a FaceTime call and another button that brings up the iPhone’s dial pad. It’s easy to imagine someone with muscle memory from years of hanging up phone calls accidentally pressing where the button used to be.

MacDailyNews Take: For those who use the Phone app frequently, we can imagine that users would need some time to relearn the new button positions. It’s not just the “End Call” button that’s been moved, either, they’re all moved, and many are rearranged, too! In fact, the “End Call” button has moved the least of all of the hone app’s soft buttons!

