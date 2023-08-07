Apple’s iPhone 15 event expected September 12th or 13th

Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 lineup “promises to be the biggest update to the device in three years,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News. Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone event in mid-September.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

When Apple rolls out major phone overhauls — like it did with the iPhone 6 in 2014, iPhone X in 2017 and iPhone 12 in 2020 — the new features usually sell themselves. In those earlier examples, the company kicked off major upgrade cycles by offering bigger screens, revamped designs (with no home button in the case of the X model) and 5G connections.

Normally, the iPhone 15’s bells and whistles would be similarly enticing. The Pro model includes borders around the display that are one-third thinner, a titanium frame that feels lighter and more premium than the current stainless-steel design, big camera improvements, a USB-C charging port, and a much faster processor.

But the sales prospects of the new iPhone won’t hinge on features alone. Apple will have to work harder to coax shoppers into opening their wallets.

A key theme of its post-earnings conference call Thursday was the slowdown. Sales of the iPhone slid 2.4% to $39.7 billion last quarter, coming in just below Wall Street estimates… That said, Apple expects the iPhone performance to improve in the current period. That means it will be better than a 2.4% decline — perhaps it will even grow.