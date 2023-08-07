Leaked photos of iPhone 15 Ultra case shows ‘Action’ button

Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) via 𝕏 shows of new photos of a case for an “iPhone 15 Ultra” that “show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher.”

Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher pic.twitter.com/6XIKgBMJVN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 6, 2023

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The images show the cases with three buttons on the left-hand side, with two lower buttons being slightly larger than an upper and slightly recessed third button, which also happens to be a bit smaller. This third would be the rumored Action button. The other photographs of the cases show that there’s a continuation of Apple’s normal design language in use, including the soft lining, the tell-tale ring for MagSafe, the small lip around the camera bump, and the recessed Apple logo on the rear. The Action button does seem to be coming in the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra models, with code references in iOS 17 mentioning how a button can be personalized to perform various actions, such as activating a camera’s autofocus with a light press and taking a photo for a full press.

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple Watch Ultra users already know, an Action button will make the iPhone 15 Pro models more user-friendly and versatile.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.