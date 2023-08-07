Apple TV+ cancels ‘City On Fire’ after one season

Apple TV+ will not pick up a second season of crime drama series “City on Fire.” Deadline reports the news which comes a month and a half after the series Season 1 finished its eight-episode run.

Nellie Andreeva:

It is not surprising as the adaptation of the novel of the same name didn’t get a lot of buzz the way other recent Apple TV+ entries like Silo and Hijack have. While City on Fire was ordered and marketed as a drama series, not a limited series, and there were seeds for a second season planted in the finale, viewers will not be left hanging as Season 1 covered the arc in the book. City on Fire was produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+

MacDailyNews Take: Back in May, Variety‘s Alison Herman wrote in her review of the series, “You don’t have to be a fan of the book to tell City on Fire has been yanked out of its natural habitat, then thrust into a context where it no longer makes sense.”

