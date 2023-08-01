Apple assembler Foxconn invests $500 million in India in shift from China

Apple biggest assembler, Foxconn Technology Group, is planning to invest close to $500 million to build two component factories in India as part of a steady diversification from China.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

At least one of the factories that the Taiwanese company plans to construct in the southern Karnataka state will produce Apple parts, including for iPhones, people familiar with the matter said. A formal announcement is expected as early as this week, the people said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

The exact location of these new plants is yet to be decided.

Separately, Foxconn has also signed an initial agreement with the southern Tamil Nadu government to set up a component plant with an investment of 16 billion rupees ($195 million), the state’s industries ministry said Monday. The project planned at Kancheepuram district is likely to generate about 6,000 jobs.

Apple suppliers such as Foxconn have ramped up business in India over the past few years thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s incentives to boost local manufacturing. States such as Karnataka have also wooed companies with quick decision making, cutting down on red tape and throwing in subsidies.