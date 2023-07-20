Tim Bajarin: One of Apple Vision Pro’s killer apps likely to be ‘immersive sports’

At Apple’s WWDC in early June 2023, Tim Bajarin got to test and use the company’s new Apple Vision Pro headset. During the demo, Bajarin saw multiple applications, including a couple for travel, zoom calls, collaboration, entertainment and games. However, Bajarin says, two other demos stood out for him about how someone could use this breakthrough headset for immersive sports entertainment.

Tim Bajarin for Forbes:

One demo was watching a baseball game, and it put me on the field during the game. Indeed, this demo’s 3D, immersive viewpoint made it seem that I was in the first base coach’s box and was observing the game from this viewpoint. The second sport in the demonstration was an NBA basketball game. In this demo, It looked like I was sitting under the basket and getting up close and personal with the players. From these demos, I could see that the Vision Pro could be a serious game changer for watching sports of all kinds and that it could be what we might call a killer app for the Vision Pro. Mad Money host, James Cramer, said he got a demo of the Vision Pro last week and said, “Life will never be the same again. It is that incredible” — Jim Cramer In this video, Mr. Cramer suggests that live immersive sports might be the killer app.

MacDailyNews Take: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earlier this month said the league is working with Apple to bring a tech-enhanced NBA viewing experience to its $3,499 Vision Pro virtual reality headset.

During an exclusive chat with The New York Post at Allen & Co.’s annual “summer camp for billionaires,” the hoops honcho hinted that fast breaks and slam dunks could be part of a reimagined courtside experience on Apple’s hotly anticipated device.

“We’re working very closely with Apple,” Silver said when asked about the NBA’s plans for the Vision Pro, which is due for release in early 2024.

Immersive sports content was also highlighted in Apple’s WWDC keynote in early June. During that launch event, Disney CEO Bob Iger played a video that said, “You could do more than just watch sports. You could be at the game without leaving your home.

You could also be at a concert (or anywhere) without leaving your home:

Little birdie: One selling point of Apple's mixed-reality headset will be attending live and recorded concerts remotely. Buy a ticket, for significantly less than in-person, & the headset will "as much as possible, be like being there – with extras like changing seat positions." pic.twitter.com/GV0B5b5gP6 — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) May 18, 2023

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.