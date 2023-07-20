Rare Apple Computer sneakers hit auction block with $50,000 minimum

Available for bid on Sotheby’s auction website, the rare custom-made Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers in a men’s size 10.5 are on the block at a minimum price of $50,000.

Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products.

Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market.

• Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers

• Alternative pair of red laces included

• Style number: 8106

• New in box

MacDailyNews Take: Place your bids via Sotheby’s here.

