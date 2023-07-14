FaceTime on Apple TV is a winner

Apple last month announced software updates coming this fall that make Apple TV 4K even more enjoyable, interactive, and fun for the whole household. With tvOS 17, FaceTime comes to Apple TV 4K, so users — for the first time ever — can enjoy the popular app on their TV for even more engaging conversations with family and friends.

Starting this fall, Apple TV 4K users can take advantage of the new FaceTime app on Apple TV and initiate calls directly from Apple TV, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. FaceTime on Apple TV takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to the user’s iPhone or iPad, and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.

Center Stage keeps everyone in the room perfectly framed on the screen, even as they move around, while new gesture-based reactions allow callers to use their hands to generate onscreen effects, such as hearts or fireworks, and add even more fun to the conversation. The introduction of Split View for Apple TV lets users enjoy watching shows or movies with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while also seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.

Controls on iPhone or iPad make it easy to transfer a FaceTime call back to those devices as needed. If another FaceTime or phone call comes in during a session, a notification appears on the TV to let the user know someone is calling — without revealing who the caller is, to preserve the user’s privacy on a communal device.

When Apple announced this feature at WWDC 2023, I was like, “Why would I use FaceTime on my TV?” And even though Apple highlighted that the feature is a great addition for corporate meetings, I still wasn’t convinced. But now that I’ve tried the feature a few times, I see myself using it more often. And here’s why. First, having FaceTime on the big screen is really convenient. You’re no longer limited to the small screen of the iPhone or even the iPad. Personally, I hate doing FaceTime from my phone because I have to keep holding it, so I always use my iPad or Mac for that. Second, the fact that Apple TV forces you to use your iPhone’s rear camera to FaceTime results in incredibly better video quality. Video calls look much better, especially when both people are using FaceTime with the iPhone’s rear camera. And having Center Stage is a huge addition, since I can walk around my bedroom or living room and other people can still see me. And more importantly, FaceTime on Apple TV becomes much more immersive for some occasions, like when you’re with family or lots of friends and want to FaceTime someone. It’s much more fun to do it on TV instead of a small screen. Or even when I’m alone, I can sit with my MacBook on the couch while talking to someone on my TV.

MacDailyNews Take: The only real improvement on this would be to incorporate a camera into the Apple TV box, removing the need to use your iPhone’s camera during FaceTime calls.

