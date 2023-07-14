Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 to coming this fall with 3D-printed mechanical parts – Ming Chi-Kuo

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 will launch later this year and feature 3D-printed mechanical parts.

Ming Chi-Kuo via Medium:

My latest survey indicates that Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology, and it’s expected that some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple Watch Ultra will be made by 3D printing. Although currently the mechanical parts made by 3D printing still have to go through the CNC process for back-end processes, it can still improve the production time and reduce the production cost. In terms of the supply chain for 3D printers used to produce mechanical parts for the Apple Watch Ultra, IPG Photonics is the exclusive supplier of laser components, and the printer suppliers are Farsoon and BLT. If shipments go well, I believe more Apple products will adopt 3D printing technology, which will help improve production cost and ESG performance in Apple’s supply chain, and the above-mentioned suppliers will also benefit from this new production trend.

MacDailyNews Take: You know what would really be “ultra?” Liquidmetal.

