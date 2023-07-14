Last year, Elon Musk tweeted that he would “discuss this and other improvements with Tesla audio engineering” when asked about bringing AirPlay support to Teslas. Now, code found in the Tesla iPhone app shows that Apple’s AirPlay may arrive in Tesla EVs this year.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

[I]t appears that the Tesla audio engineering team has began laying the groundwork for Apple’s wireless audio technology. That’s according to @Tesla_iOS_App (via Not A Tesla App) on Twitter, who decompiled the latest version of the Tesla iPhone app to discover any interesting reference: allowsAirPlayForMediaPlayback While there’s no sign of AirPlay from iPhone to Tesla working just yet, this reference is a very strong indicator that the wifi-based audio streaming method is very much in the works. Combined with Musk’s positive signaling a year ago, it seems plausible that we could see AirPlay added to Tesla EVs this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another sign of the Musk – Apple detente.

