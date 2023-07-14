A lightbulb could double as your next Wi-Fi router

LiFi has been around for a while, but it has not yet achieved the same level of household recognition as Wi-Fi. This may change now that it has an industry standard.

LiFi, short for “Light Fidelity,” is a Visible Light Communications system that transmits wireless internet communications at incredibly high speeds. The technology works by using LED light bulbs to emit light pulses that are invisible to the human eye. Within those pulses, data can travel to and from receivers. Once received, the data is collected and interpreted by the receivers. This process is similar to decoding Morse code, but it operates at a much faster rate – millions of times per second.

With LiFi, transmission speeds can exceed 100 Gbps, making it over 14 times faster than WiGig, also known as the world’s fastest WiFi. This breakthrough in wireless connectivity can revolutionize how we access and use the internet, enabling faster and more efficient communication for a wide range of applications.

While Apple may or may not do anything with LiFi, the industry around it has something to celebrate. On July 12, global LiFi technology firms Fraunhofer HHI and pureLiFi helped usher in the release of IEEE 802.11bb. With this newly recognized framework, it is a standard that can sit comfortably next to IEEE 802.11 WiFi. The IEEE 802.11bb standard defines a couple of different things. First, system architectures, and second, physical layer specifications for wireless communication that utilizes light waves instead of radio frequencies… LiFi is designed to offer up even faster data transmissions, along with even more reliable connections and better security than existing wireless technologies like WiFi.

