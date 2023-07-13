Elon Musk introduces xAI, a new artificial intelligence company

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, via Twitter, which he also owns, in a simple tweet posted early Wednesday afternoon.

Aislinn Murphy for FOX Business:

The tech executive, reportedly worth about $245.1 billion, also added the company’s Twitter handle to the bio of his profile on the social media platform he owns.

Musk’s unveiling of the company comes roughly four months after he moved to register X.AI as a domestic corporation in Las Vegas.

The Musk-led xAI offered a similar mission to the one stated by the billionaire — “to understand the true nature of the universe” — and touted the experience of those belonging to the team on its website.

“We have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla and the University of Toronto,” the website said. “We have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.”