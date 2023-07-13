Apple’s UK sales hit record £1.5 billion on strong iPhone sales

Apple’s UK sales have rebounded after COVID response distruptions to a record £1.5 billion, driven by strong demand for its top-of-the-line iPhones. Apple’s UK retail arm, which includes its British brick-and-mortar Apple Stores, saw revenues surge 61% in the 12 months ending in September 2022.

Matthew Field for The Telegraph:

The Californian company saw strong demand for its most expensive iPhone models, the “Pro” range, driving up the company’s revenues and profits despite the cost of living crisis. Apple customers tend to have higher than average incomes, leaving them more protected from the impact of rising prices.

The iPhone-maker recently expanded its physical footprint in the UK, opening a new store on Brompton Road in London.

The jump in UK sales does not account for sales of the latest iPhone 14 model, which was only launched in September last year.

The US technology company ramped up the price of its UK handset amid soaring inflation. Its flagship iPhone 14 Pro handset starts at £1,099 in Britain, £150 more than the iPhone 13 Pro device from the previous year.