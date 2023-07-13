Apple releases revised Rapid Security Response updates for for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has re-released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. These updates address security issues without requiring a full operating system update.

RSR updates are available for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS 13.4.1. They are designed to address security issues that are actively being exploited or have been recently reported.

RSR updates are installed automatically on most devices. However, if an update requires a restart, you will be prompted to restart your device. RSR updates that involve Safari may also require you to quit the app.

MacDailyNews Note: Rapid Security Response updates can be quickly removed if you’re having any issues.

For macOS: Choose Apple menu  > About this Mac > and click More Info. Under macOS, click the Info (i) button next to the version number. Click Remove and Restart, and then click to confirm.

For iOS and iPadOS: Navigate to the Settings >General >About > iOS Version, and then tap “Remove Security Response.”

