Apple TV+ lands record 54 Emmy Award nominations

Apple TV+ has made history with a record 54 Emmy Award nominations – its most ever – across 13 hit Apple Original titles, catapulting to the third most Emmy-nominated network in just over three years since its global launch. Apple Originals land major category nominations, including Outstanding Comedy series for this year’s most Emmy-nominated comedy Ted Lasso; Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which also leads as this year’s most Emmy-nominated documentary; Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for The Problem With Jon Stewart; and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by the Television Academy, and the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on September 18, 2023.

“These brilliantly original stories have made us laugh, given us a greater sense of empathy, and a fresh understanding of our world through many different genres of storytelling,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “We are in awe of the unique talents of the casts and crews that have brought these fantastic programs to audiences across the globe, and we thank the Television Academy for these honors.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing this wide array of Apple Original programming,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with these gifted artists, and we couldn’t be happier to see them acknowledged for their exceptional work today. We send our warmest congratulations to all of the nominees.”

Global phenomenon Ted Lasso becomes the most nominated comedy for the third consecutive year with 21 in total, expanding its nominations for its acclaimed third season. The series also lands nine total acting nominations, becoming only the fifth comedy in history to receive Emmy Award nominations for all of its original series regulars, joining All in the Family, The Golden Girls, Schitt’s Creek, and Will & Grace. Emmy Award-winning stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham are recognized with back-to-back nominations for season three. Stars Phil Dunster and Juno Temple — and guest stars Sam Richardson, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter, and Becky Ann Baker — also land acting nominations.

Apple Original documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie leads this year’s documentary films and docuseries with a total of seven Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, and Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Apple Originals Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Black Bird, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Prehistoric Planet, Five Days at Memorial, and Hello Tomorrow! are recognized with first-time Emmy Award nominations. In addition, Carpool Karaoke: The Series scores with its sixth consecutive series nomination, following its fifth win in a row.

Apple TV+ series stars earn 15 acting category nominations, including nine top acting nominations for acclaimed performances in the third season of Ted Lasso, and first-time nominations for Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams, and Black Bird stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Sharon Horgan lands her first acting nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her celebrated performance in the hit Bad Sisters.

Additionally, Apple’s ads continue to make Emmy history by receiving the most nominations for Outstanding Commercial in any given year since the category’s inception in 1997. This year, Apple leads with four out of the seven nominations for its spots “The Greatest” (Apple), “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” (Apple TV+), “Quiet the Noise” – AirPods (Apple), and “R.I.P. Leon” (Apple).

In 2022, Ted Lasso joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of Ted Lasso also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (M.J. Delaney).

In total, Apple scores 54 Emmy Award nominations, including:

Ted Lasso season three (21)

• Outstanding Comedy Series

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Phil Dunster

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Juno Temple

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham

• Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson

• Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Becky Ann Baker

• Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles

• Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter

• Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Declan Lowney

• Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: A.J. Catoline, ACE, Alex Szabo

• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Melissa McCoy, Francesca Castro

• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

• Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

• Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “Fought & Lost”

• Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”

• Outstanding Music Supervision

• Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie (7)

• Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

• Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

• Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

• Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Bad Sisters (4)

• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sharon Horgan

• Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Dearbhla Walsh

• Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

• Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Black Bird (4)

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Taron Egerton

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ray Liotta

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Schmigadoon! season two (3)

• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

• Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Problem With Jon Stewart season two (3)

• Outstanding Talk Series

• Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

• Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Shrinking (2)

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Segel

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams

Five Days at Memorial (1)

• Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Prehistoric Planet season two (1)

• Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (1)

• Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

For All Mankind season three experience (1)

• Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series season five (1)

• Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Hello Tomorrow! (1)

• Outstanding Main Title Design

Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (4)

• Apple – “The Greatest” – Accessibility

• “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” – Apple TV+

• Apple – “Quiet the Noise” – AirPods

• “R.I.P. Leon” – Apple

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a viewer’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service since its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the casts and crews of the Apple TV+ Emmy nominated fare!

Here is the top 10 list of 2023 Emmy noms by network/platform:

• HBO Max: 127

• Netflix: 103

• Hulu: 64

• Apple TV+: 54

• Amazon Prime Video: 42

• Disney+: 40

• FX: 37

• ABC: 28

• NB: 27

• CBS: 20

