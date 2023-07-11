Brad Pitt to film scenes for upcoming Apple TV+ Formula One film at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt was spotted trackside at the British Grand Prix, where he will be shooting scenes for his upcoming Formula One feature film.

Carolina Frost for Deadline:

The Oscar winner met fans and posed for photographs in the paddock at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England. Pitt is working with former F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on the film for Apple Original Films, and F1 is collaborating on the project, which means access all areas for the all-star cast and crew. CNN reports that Pitt and his co-stars will even film their own pitstop beside the famous track. Formula 1 drivers revealed they enjoyed having Brad Pitt in their official pre-race meeting at Silverstone on Friday, with Lewis Hamilton calling it “probably the best drivers’ briefing we’ve ever had.” And Pitt also took to the track where he was reported to have reached speeds of 150 mph.

The as-yet-untitled film will reportedly have an exclusive — and global — run in theaters of at least 30 days (perhaps as high as 60 days) before heading exclusively to Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: This film will be another big draw for Apple TV+ as the number of people who’d rather watch at home dwarfs the number who’ll first go see it at the movie theater.

