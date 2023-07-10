Apple issues Rapid Security Response for macOS 13.4.1, iOS 16.5.1, and iPadOS 16.5.1

Apple has released a Rapid Security Response (RSR) update for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. This update patches an exploit that was actively being used to attack users.

RSR is a new feature from Apple that allows them to quickly release security updates without requiring a full software update. This means that users can get important security fixes more frequently, without having to wait for a major release.

RSR is available on iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, macOS 13.3.1, and later versions. If you are using one of these devices, I recommend that you install the latest RSR update to protect yourself from security vulnerabilities.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

According to Apple’s security updates page, both of Monday’s RSR patches a vulnerability in WebKit for all three operating systems. Apple credits an anonymous researcher with the discovery. WebKit • Available for: iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 • Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. • Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks. • CVE-2023-37450: an anonymous researcher Apple devices are configured to implement Rapid Security Responses as the default setting automatically. If needed, users will receive a prompt to restart their device.

MacDailyNews Note: On iPhone and iPad, to enable “Security Responses & System Files” go to Settings, then select General, followed by Software Update. From there, access Automatic Updates and ensure the toggle is turned on.

On Mac, in System Settings, click on General and Software Update, then Automatic Updates, and make sure the toggle is turned on for “Install Security Responses and system files.”

