What’s new in iOS 17 beta 3

iOS 17 beta 3 has arrived for developers, and it comes with some new features and changes for iPhone users. 9to5Mac recaps everything new in iOS 17 beta 3, including changes to Apple’s Music app and more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

iOS 17 beta 3 adds more in-depth song credit information to Apple Music, which Apple first announced at WWDC. This allows users to view in-depth details on producers, performing artists, songwriters, and more. The redesigned app picker in the Messages app has been slightly tweaked to show your most recent photo as the icon for the “Photos” button. Previously, it just showed a generic photos glyph. iOS 17 beta 3 adds a new “What’s new” splash screen to the Home app, as well as an updated scrolling interface for adjusting the color of multi-color lights. There is also a new icon option for garage doors, making for three choices total.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out the full article for more info and to see all of the screenshots here.

