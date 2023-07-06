Apple Watch could detect Parkinson’s disease up to 7 years before symptoms show

Researchers have shown how smartwatches like Apple Watch can provide data that allows AI to detect Parkinson’s disease as much as seven years before symptoms show.
In the study, scientists analysed participants’ speed of movement. By using a machine learning algorithm, an artificial intelligence (AI) programme was able to accurately predict who would go on to develop the disease.
Conducted by the UK Dementia Research Institute (UKDRI) and the Neuroscience and Mental Health Innovation Institute (NMHII) at Cardiff University, the researchers say this method could be used as a new screening tool for the illness.
The majority of people with Parkinson’s start to show symptoms after the age of 50, but some experience symptoms in their 40s.
By the time the hallmark symptoms start to show, more than half of the cells in the affected part of the brain may already have died, making a form of earlier detection in high demand.
MacDailyNews Take: Another potentially huge benefit to wearing an Apple Watch!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
This is great. Serious question: does early detection provide any practical benefits as far as slowing the disease or mitigating its effects, or is it just a matter of being aware earlier?
https://ncoa.org/article/parkinsons-disease-early-signs-symptoms-and-what-to-do-when-diagnosed
it looks like the main advantages of early detection is to adjust life style habits and build up strength and overall health. It doesn’t seem to helpful for the actual disease but by building up your health you are able to function longer.
I wonder if prolonged fasting or other anti inflammation habits can help heal the brain and maybe buy you more time. But that’s just a guess. I would like to see studies if the percentage of Parkinson’s disease has been increasing in the last 40 years since we have transitioned to a highly processed foods.