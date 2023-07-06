Apple iPhone posts 8% YoY increase in China’s smartphone market during 618 period

Apple continued to excel in China’s smartphone market, exhibiting an 8% YoY increase without facing any significant competition during the 618 sales period in 2023 (June 1-June 18), even as China’s smartphone sales fell 8% YoY, indicating weak customer demand for smartphones amid economic headwinds, according to Counterpoint’s 618 Sales Period Thematic Report.

Vivo secured the largest share in the 618 sales period this year, capturing 18.2% of the market. Vivo was followed by Apple, which only sells premium smartphones, at 17.9% and HONOR at 15.4%.

The weak sales during the 618 period also fell short of earlier expectations, despite efforts by most Android OEMs to entice consumers with price cuts. Due to the uncertain economic outlook, consumers were more cautious in their spending, including on durable goods like smartphones.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.

