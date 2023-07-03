Apple forced to make ‘drastic’ cuts to Vision Pro production forecasts

Apple has been forced to make “drastic” cuts to production forecasts for its Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, Financial Times reports. The complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production are reportedly behind the scaling back of targets.

Qianer Liu, Patrick McGee, and Kana Inagaki for Financial Times:

[P]lans for a more affordable version of the device have had to be pushed back, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the manufacturing process. Two people close to Apple and Luxshare, the Chinese contract manufacturer that will initially assemble the device, said it was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units in 2024. Multiple industry sources said Luxshare was currently Apple’s only assembler of the device. Separately, two China-based sole suppliers of certain components for the Vision Pro said Apple was only asking them for enough for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year. Both projections imply a significant cut to production from an earlier, internal sales target of 1mn units in the first 12 months. The forecasts for low volumes reflect Apple’s lack of confidence in being able to scale production, according to analysts and industry experts… “A lot of this is normal growing pains,” said Jay Goldberg, founder of tech consultancy D/D Advisors. “This is the most complex consumer device anyone has ever made.”

MacDailyNews Take: Issues are to be expected this far ahead of mass production. Things could look much differently in a few months. Regardless, the song remains the same: get your Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in as soon as pre-orders begin!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.