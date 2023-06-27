Decentralized social networking app Damus to be removed from App Store over Bitcoin tipping

Damus, a decentralized social networking app backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, will be removed from Apple’s App Store due to rules barring tips that are connected to or associated with receiving digital content.

Aisha Malik for TechCrunch:

To avoid a ban, the team behind Damus had to tweak the app’s tipping feature, which is made possible by way of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. The company previously explained in a tweet that it had to remove the tips button from posts and was only allowed to permit tips on profiles.

Despite the changes, Damus revealed on Monday that its app will be removed from the App Store. The company shared a screenshot of Apple’s review notes, which state that the app’s tips feature still does not comply with its guidelines. The tech giant wrote that “although tips or donations may be optional, if they are connected to or associated with receiving digital content, they must use in-app purchase in accordance” with its guidelines.

A spokesperson for Apple told TechCrunch in an email that the company rejected the app upon receiving Damus’ latest submission, noting that the issues it had previously outlined were unresolved.

Damus plans to file an appeal to fight Apple’s decision.