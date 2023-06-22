What’s new in iOS 17 beta 2

Apple on Wednesday released the second beta of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for developers to test. As with all new betas for major point updates, the software includes a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the operating systems ahead of their launch.

Some of the changes in the second beta include:

• A new Live Activities feature that allows users to stay on top of things happening in real time, right from their Lock Screen.

• A new motion effect for Live Photo wallpaper that makes the Lock Screen feel more dynamic than ever.

• The ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen to see information like the weather, time, date, battery levels, or upcoming events at a glance.

• A new feature called StandBy that turns your iPhone into a useful full-screen experience when you set it down.

• Rich visual results from Siri that can be viewed from a distance.

MacRumors has aggregated everything new that they’ve so far found in the second beta.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

• Update Screen: The update screen now shows more information about beta software.

• App Tips: Various Apple-designed apps are utilizing a tips feature that provides details on available functionality.

• Location Settings: In the Systems Settings section of the Location privacy options, there is a new “MicroLocation” option.

MacDailyNews Note: More ttweaks and chages in iOS 17 beta 2 in the full article here.

Apple is expected to release the public beta of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in July, and the final version of the software is expected to launch in September.

