Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.04, or 1.65%, to $187.00, a new all-time closing high. Apple today also set a new all-time intraday high of $187.04.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 50,747,851 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 57,272,717 shares.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.69.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.941 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.941T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.526T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.567T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.335T
5. NVIDIA (NVDA) – $1.063T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $838.681B
• Meta Platforms (META) – $730.071B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $676.742B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $534.874B
• Walmart (WMT) – $419.410B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $219.066B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.317B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $187.810B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $178.267B
• Disney (DIS) – $161.698B
• Intel (INTC) – $136.433B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.108B
• Sony (SONY) – $116.327B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $70.962B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.293B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $30.771B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.381B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.640B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $14.507B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.884B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.022B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.822M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom! To the moon!

