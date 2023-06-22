Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.04, or 1.65%, to $187.00, a new all-time closing high. Apple today also set a new all-time intraday high of $187.04.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.
Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 50,747,851 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 57,272,717 shares.
Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.69.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.941 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.941T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.526T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.567T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.335T
5. NVIDIA (NVDA) – $1.063T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Tesla (TSLA) – $838.681B
• Meta Platforms (META) – $730.071B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $676.742B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $534.874B
• Walmart (WMT) – $419.410B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $219.066B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.317B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $187.810B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $178.267B
• Disney (DIS) – $161.698B
• Intel (INTC) – $136.433B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.108B
• Sony (SONY) – $116.327B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $70.962B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.293B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $30.771B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.381B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.640B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $14.507B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.884B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.022B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.822M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom! To the moon!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
3 Comments
Come on Apple you can afford Disney.
Don’t waste the money. Well, maybe to just put them out of their misery as parents are revulsed by the Disney Company’s betrayals. Disgusting and the market reactions, just like Mother Nature’s, are unstoppable and not to be toyed with.
At this point, I don’t understand why Apple doesn’t just by the US government, and remake it in its image. Innovative, profitable, inclusive, etc..