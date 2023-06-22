The best AI stock could very well be Apple

What’s the best AI stock? Artificial intelligence hype is off the charts, but who will win in this market in the long term? The simple answer may be Apple, as it builds AI models into devices and make on-device AI accessible to developers.

In this video, Travis Hoium discusses how to think about Apple and AI.

Travis Hoium via YouTube:

It may not get the attention that an Nvidia does, that a Microsoft does, but, I think in the future, more people are going to be using Apple devices and Apple software to interact with artificial intelligence than you would think today. And that puts the company in a great position.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this week, Apple has made significant strides in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning over the years and its efforts are accelerating. Some of Apple’s notable achievements include:

• Core ML: Apple’s Core ML is a framework that allows developers to integrate machine learning models into their iOS apps. Core ML supports a variety of popular machine learning tools and techniques, such as neural networks and decision trees.

• Face ID: Apple’s facial recognition technology, Face ID, uses AI and machine learning to recognize a user’s face and authenticate their identity. Face ID is used on the iPhone and iPad, and is considered one of the most secure forms of biometric authentication.

• Siri: Apple’s voice-activated personal assistant, Siri, is one of the company’s most well-known AI applications. Siri uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand and respond to spoken requests from users.

• Apple Neural Engine: Apple’s custom-designed Neural Engine is a chip that is used in some of the company’s devices, including the iPhone and iPad. The Neural Engine is designed specifically for machine learning tasks, and is used to power features like Face ID and Siri.

• Machine Learning Research: Apple also conducts research in the field of machine learning, with a particular focus on developing techniques that can be used to improve user privacy. For example, Apple has developed a technique called “differential privacy,” which allows data to be analyzed without revealing individual users’ personal information.

Overall, Apple has made significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence, and continues to invest in AI research and development.

