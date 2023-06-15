How to set your Mac to automatically log out when not in use

With macOS Ventura, you can set your Mac to automatically log out the current user after a set period of inactivity. This helps ensure that your information is secure when your Mac is unattended.

On your Mac, choose Apple menu  > System Settings, then click Privacy & Security in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.) Click Advanced at the bottom. Turn on “Log out automatically after inactivity.” Click the “Log out after” pop-up menu, then choose the amount of time before the user is automatically logged out.

MacDailyNews Take: There is no step 5.

