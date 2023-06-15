How to set your Mac to automatically log out when not in use

With macOS Ventura, you can set your Mac to automatically log out the current user after a set period of inactivity. This helps ensure that your information is secure when your Mac is unattended.

  1. On your Mac, choose Apple menu  > System Settings, then click Privacy & Security in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.)

  2. Click Advanced at the bottom.

  3. Turn on “Log out automatically after inactivity.”

  4. Click the “Log out after” pop-up menu, then choose the amount of time before the user is automatically logged out.

