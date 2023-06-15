CNET reviews Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air: ‘A great larger-screened MacBook’

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience.

Scott Stein for CNET:

When I opened the new MacBook Air 15-inch for the first time, it felt weirdly large. I recently bought the MacBook Air 13-inch M2 model, CNET’s pick for the best laptop overall, and I love it. It’s my do-everything computer, and it has the speed and battery life to handle whatever I take on. Putting a larger screen on the thinner, lighter and more affordable Air line is a no-brainer… I wrote this review on the 15-inch Air. I appreciate the extra screen space, and it’s great to have on my desk. But I don’t regret getting the 13-inch version, either. Speakers are hidden, as opposed to lining the sides of the keyboard. That leaves a lot of extra room around the keyboard area, and below Apple has put a positively gigantic trackpad that’s as good as all the other models.

I do prefer the 13-inch Air for its portability. I love its compact lap feel and good-enough screen size for my needs. But, putting it next to the 15-inch Air, it’s clear that you can put apps side-by-side more easily on the 15-inch model. My wife looked at both on a table and said she’d prefer the 15 if she were at a desk a lot doing work. But either way, these laptops are over $1,000 less than the 16-inch-screen MacBook Pro. These are the easiest way to get a great larger-screened MacBook now, and they’re worth it.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is going to sell several tons worth of 15-inch MacBook Air units!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.