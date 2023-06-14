Apple TV+ renews blockbuster hit ‘Silo’ for season two

Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal for “Silo,” the acclaimed, world-building drama based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the eighth episode of “Silo” premieres this Friday on Apple TV+.

Since its global premiere on May 5, “Silo” was quickly hailed as a “riveting and equally star-studded,” “must-watch” series and “simply transcendent sci-fi TV.” Week-to-week, the series drives growing viewership and, in addition to quickly reaching Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, has landed acclaim for its “rich and compelling” world-building elements, as well as the “incredible” performance by Ferguson, who “brings an understated gravitas” to the lead role.

In this week’s new episode, launching Friday on Apple TV+, “Hanna,” new information causes Juliette to see her family’s past differently — and she finally gains access to the silo’s biggest secrets.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in a statement. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said Yost, in a statement. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the silo.”

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (“Mystic River”).

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey and Ferguson, alongside Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) who also directs the first three episodes, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

MacDailyNews Take: One of the least surprising early renewals in television series history.

